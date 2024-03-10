HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $275.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 495,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

