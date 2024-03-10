HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 199.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.37. 708,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

