Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HNGKY opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

