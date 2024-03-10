Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of HNGKY opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
