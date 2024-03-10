Horizen Price Tops $12.56 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Horizen has a total market cap of $185.31 million and $13.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $12.56 or 0.00018115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00077603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,758,538 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

