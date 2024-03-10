Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva Sells 19,499 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8035892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.40.

Get Our Latest Report on HBM

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.