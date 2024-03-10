Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $287.91

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.91 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 301.50 ($3.83). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 298.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 536,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

Get Hunting alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HTG

Hunting Trading Up 0.2 %

Hunting Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a market capitalization of £492.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,264.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.