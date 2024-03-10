Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,574 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 179.25%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

