iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $150.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

