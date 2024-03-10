iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,123 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

