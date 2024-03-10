iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $555,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Andra AP fonden grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

