iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,205. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $243.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.