iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,430 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 107,430 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

