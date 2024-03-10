iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $794,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $223.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

