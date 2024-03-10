iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $271.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.