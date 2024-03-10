IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.27% of IAMGOLD worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $7,776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,315,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

