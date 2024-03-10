iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.63 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00006167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $307.17 million and $49.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018304 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,831.96 or 1.00032264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00157074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 4.58916697 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $94,362,056.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.