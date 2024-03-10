Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.