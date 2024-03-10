Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -914.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

