Information Services Group’s (III) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 17th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

