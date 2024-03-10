Insider Buying: Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maciej Badylak purchased 10,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$14,600.00.

Maciej Badylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Maciej Badylak acquired 7,317 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,780.40.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of C$350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

