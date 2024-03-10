Insider Buying: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $17,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PBHC opened at $11.90 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

