Insider Selling: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells 22,694 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,586,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 105,911 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $83,669.69.

On Monday, February 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $17,530.59.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,836 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.