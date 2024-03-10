Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells $110,400.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Udemy stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

