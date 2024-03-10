Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.