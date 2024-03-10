Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.17. 1,641,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.82. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

