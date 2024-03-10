Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 718,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

