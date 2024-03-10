Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,650,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,415. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

