Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,007,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.