Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

BK stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

