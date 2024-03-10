Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 37,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PSCT stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $50.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.