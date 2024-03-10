InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

