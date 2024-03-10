IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $58.08 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $58.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004221 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

