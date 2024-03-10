iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,828,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 79,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESML stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 81,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

