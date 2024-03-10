iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

