Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,758 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Allstate worth $140,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

