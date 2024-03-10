Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,838 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $65,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.