Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $181,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $44.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,079.49. 139,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,764.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,643.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

