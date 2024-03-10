Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 327,181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327,181 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Target worth $116,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. 3,362,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

