JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.67 ($6.68).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.42) to GBX 925 ($11.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,927.82). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.47) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.53. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.95 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

