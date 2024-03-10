Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $81.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.09.

HSIC stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 80.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

