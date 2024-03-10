Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $5.90

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.30 to $5.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.53.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
