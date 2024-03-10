Jefferies Financial Group Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

