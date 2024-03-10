John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.