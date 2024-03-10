John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.88

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.88 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.80). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 147.70 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,158,568 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.92.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,414.40 ($8,141.13). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,254.50 ($2,861.40). Insiders have acquired 9,382 shares of company stock worth $1,507,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

