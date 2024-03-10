Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

