JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1,246.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,841 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 289,605 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

