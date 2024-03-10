JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $4.80

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

