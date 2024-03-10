JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $661.80

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.80 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 666 ($8.45). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.45), with a volume of 84,600 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £384.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,480.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 658.27.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Claverhouse

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

In related news, insider David Fletcher acquired 65 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £434.20 ($551.09). 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.