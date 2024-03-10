Kampmann Melissa S. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Mastercard accounts for about 4.3% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $2,375,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,032,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.21. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $479.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

