Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.61

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$152.61 and traded as low as C$145.71. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$146.27, with a volume of 44,769 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 304.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $3,344,799. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.